Civil-military ties well-balanced; PM has authority to appoint DG ISI: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – The authority to appoint a new director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s top spy agency, lies with Prime Minister Imran Khabn, said Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday.

Talking to media after the cabinet meeting, Fawad said that the relations between civil and military leaderships are normal.

He revealed that the premier and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting last night in a pleasant atmosphere.

He said that the PM Office and army chief will not take any step that will undermine the dignity of Pakistan and its military.

The information minister said that the premier took his cabinet in confidence over the appoint of DG ISI, adding that legal procedure will be followed for the appointment of the top spy chief.

