Civil-military relations are evolving: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that civil-military relations in Pakistan are evolving while speaking at London School of Economics on Saturday.

“Civil-military relations are evolving, military has understanding of the issues and its up to both the civilian and military leadership to work out and. These relations are improving and moving in the right direction. It’s a process and there is no short-cut and no miracle can be achieved overnight.”

The prime minister was speaking at the “Future of Pakistan 2017” conference held here on Saturday by the London School of Economics South Asia Centre where he gave a comprehensive view on Pakistan’s current issues, including the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, progress made in the last four years and civil-military relations.

On the Supreme Court’s disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi said that “judiciary recently took a step, it removed the sitting prime minister. We accepted the verdict, the prime minister left office.”

He added, “however we have left it to history to judge whether history accepts the judgment or not.”

However, he said that most of Pakistan does not agree with Nawaz’s disqualification by the apex court on the basis of Iqama. Abbasi said that energy crisis was Pakistan’s biggest challenge when PML-N came into power in 2013 but the power issue has been resolved.

He said that US-Pak relationship should not be defined by Afghanistan alone as it’s a relation between two people and it’s a long military relationship.

The premier added that there is not a single Afghan post on the Pak-Afghan border, which means that the nearly 700km long border has been turned into a safe haven for terrorists, smugglers and mafias. He said this issue needs to be resolved and Pakistan alone shouldn’t be expected to deliver.

Elaborating further, Abbasi said that many people believe that terror emanates from Pakistan and that’s a completely wrong perception. He explained that Pakistan has given sacrifice of thousands of its people and members of armed forces. He said that a quarter of Pakistan army is engaged in the war against terrorism and it has succeeded where the international military coalition failed to deliver.