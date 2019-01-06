Civil military relations: An overview of 2018

Muhammad Saad Khattak

JUST before the beginning of 2019 Pakistan’s civil and military leadership seems to have got on the same page. This is a huge success if viewed from Pakistan’s strategic perspective at this critical juncture, both regional and international. The past decade, especially after the stepping down of President Musharraf from power, was not as promising as things seem now. It is true that the mainstream civil leadership had differences with the military leadership in the past, it was the National Action Plan (NAP) that encouraged the entire political leadership and the military leadership to join hands and work for common goals. At the beginning of a new year filled with hope, demanding perseverance from its nationals, Pakistan embarks on a journey in which the civil military leadership fully backed up by the majority people remains completely aligned in pursuit of unified objectives.

The year 2017 had many instances where one could clearly see the divide between the two. Dawn leaks were perhaps the most serious episode of the relation at that time. Despite, through mutual collaboration and compromises concluded the whole issue in a rather comfortable manner. Subsequently, the ruling party of the time led by Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz was hit by judicial inquiries and Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on account of Panama Papers. Investigations proved irregularities between assets and income of Nawaz Sharif forcing his ousting. These were the times when again the political parties pointed towards the role of military in the investigations but failed to produce anything in support of their narrative.

Soon, the general election was at hand in the year 2018. With both mainstream ruling political parties discredited, the political environment was set for Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) not because they were the best but because they were untested and were convincingly appealing to the populace. To be fair, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had spent their tenures the traditional way, where the people were fed up with their style of governance and handling issues of national honour and prestige. On top of the poor performance of the two ruling parties, the strong and focused appeal of PTI fatally exposed both PPP and PML-N. This was the moment when PPP and PML-N tried to sell yet another concocted narrative of a connivance between PTI and Military. Both the parties tried to sell this narrative that the military is covertly helping PTI and therefore if it wins the elections, these would be projected as unfair and sabotaged.

The rumours died soon after the elections were won by PTI. One major aspect of the death of these rumours was the confident and open offer of Mr. Imran Khan to recount the votes in any constituency. Still, the public opinion struck the final blow for the whole charade of PPP and PML N when they had to accept the winning seats but reject the results of the lost seats. In this regard, the political credibility of both PPP and PML-N had almost been fatally damaged once again making the military a scapegoat for their poor performance and loss in the elections. From the common man’s perspective, it was generally understood that the military remained committed to a free and fair elections and it was their poor performance in the past that the two mainstream parties suffered a humiliating defeat.

The current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given a clear message both domestically as well as internationally that the military clearly stands behind the civilian leadership and will fully back all its domestic as well as diplomatic initiatives in the best interest of the country and its people. As part of defence diplomacy, the COAS, (in the last two years) embarked on numerous visits of both regional and extra regional countries to complement the diplomatic efforts of civilian leadership. Notwithstanding our endeavours, we need to relate here the negative efforts of our neighbour India which seems persistently adamant to undermine Pakistan both regionally and internationally. The episode of Kulbhushan Jadhav is yet another clear evidence of India’s nefarious designs against Pakistan. Nawaz government’s utter failure in exposing India by remaining completely silent on an issue of such serious national significance is beyond understanding of every citizen. This attitude of the civil leadership in the past showed how little interest they had, to preserve the national and international image and honour of the country.

Remaining on the same page, moving ahead with a positive trajectory is not only every Pakistani’s desire but a compulsion for our civil military leadership, given the opportunities and challenges the country is currently confronted with. A dawn of new era seems on the horizon, evidently demonstrated by our present collective wisdom in pursuit of national objectives. Capitalizing on the available opportunities we can rightly claim our place and honour in the comity of nations.

— The writer, a retired Maj Gen, is DG Pakistan Institute for Conflict & Security Studies, an independent think-tank based in Islamabad.

