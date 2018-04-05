Civil, military authorities must tackle challenges together: CM

Impressed by professionalism of COAS

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif remarked on Wednesday that the civilian and military authorities must work together to counter the challenges facing Pakistan. Shahbaz said that he read about the ‘Bajwa Doctrine’ in the news, adding that Chief of Army Staff is a professional and straight forward man. He also shared that he met the army chief while speaking to media during a visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore. “We must respect and honour the endeavours undertaken by the army chief,” he asserted.

The provincial chief minister weighed in on the role of National Accountability Bureau in the country and remarked that the bureau is quite active these days. He remarked that if a transparent accountability system helps the country move forward, then it will be a great success. On the controversy surrounding Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project, he remarked that no evidence regarding corruption in the project has surfaced. “Imran Khan [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief] said that corrupt practices were undertaken during the construction of the Orange Line project, but nothing of the allegations were proven,” the CM said. “We should refrain from engaging in politics of lies and allegations.” Reiterating his earlier claims, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said that PTI has given birth to a culture of strikes and dharna. “Nations which are prosperous don’t stage protests frequently,” he remarked. He claimed that the protests and strikes have led to a 22-month delay in the Orang Line project. “PTI put up hurdles [in wake of progress] so that the citizens are not able to reap benefits of different facilities,” he remarked. “If given the opportunity, we will bring Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at par with Punjab,” he shared, adding that he wants to improve the healthcare facilities in Sindh and KP. The chief minister said that there is no shortage of medicine in any hospital in Punjab. He remarked that the Punjab government is making efforts to ensure that all routine and special patients receive medicines.

In response to a question, he said that meetings had been held with Ch. Nisar Ali Khan adding that he has rendered invaluable services for the party. However, as the President of PML-N, it is my reasonability to maintain party discipline as well. Therefore, I have told everybody that party discipline should not be violated. The allegation-leveling should be stopped so that the party could go for elections with full concentration, he maintained.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that he suffered from cancer in 2003 and got himself treated in London. Then he went to the USA for further treatment. For that purpose, I went to London for checkup and many gossips were made which is unfortunate.