ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital has granted the interim bail to Somia Asim, who is the wife of a civil judge, in case related to torture on 14-year-old domestic help Rizwana.

Additional Sessions Judge Abida Sajjad approved her bail till August 7 against the surety bonds worth Rs100,000 after a petition was filed by prime suspect in the case.

In the petition, Somia Asim said the underage maid was employed at her home with the consent of her parents. She also rejected the allegations of torture on the girl, adding that she always treated her like her children.

She also assured the court of full cooperation in the investigation, saying he was ready to submit a detailed statement to the investigation officer in the case.

Somia argued that her arrest without solid evidence would tarnish her reputation and pleaded the court to grant her pre-arrest bail until the final decision is announced in the court.

Meanwhile, the condition of 14-year-old housemaid has showed signs of improvement, said the medical board’s latest report on Tuesday.

The incident of alleged violence against the housekeeper, Rizwana, who served at the residence of the Administrative Officer of Islamabad Judicial Complex, had sparked outrage and concern across the nation. During a crucial meeting held at Lahore General Hospital to assess Rizwana’s health, the head of the medical board, Professor Jodut Saleem, informed the media that the young girl’s health had notably improved.