A civil judge’s wife, involved in the maid torture case, has been arrested from the court premises after bail was rejected.

On Monday, the trial court judge Farrukh Fareed rejected the bail plea of Somia Asim accused of beating and torturing her 13-year-old maid Rizwana.

Islamabad DIG Shahzada Bukhari ordered the police to arrest her when the court rejected her bail.

Rizwana made the headlines these days as politicians and experts have expressed their concerns over the trial of the suspect. Federal and provincial ministers have called for justice in the case.

The civil judge’s wife, who according to some media reports is suffering from mental illness, was arrested 20 days after registration of the first information report.

A case, filed by the victim’s father Manga Khan, invoked sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 328-A (cruelty to child) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Judge Fareed Baloch ordered that the suspect should be taken out of the court as it was “difficult for him”. Somia is the wife of one of his colleagues. “But when it comes to justice, I have to do justice ”, reported Aaj TV.

Judge Fareed Baloch ordered that the suspect should be taken out of the court as it was “difficult for him”. Somia is the wife of one of his colleagues. “But when it comes to justice, I have to do justice.”