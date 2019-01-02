Civil judges, judicial magistrates promoted

Staff Reporter

The Government of Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Service Department has notified that on the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee/ Provincial Selection Board of the High Court of Sindh and with the approval of the Competent Authority i.e. Chief Minister, the following Civil Judges/ Judicial Magistrates (BS-18) in order of their seniority are promoted as Senior Civil Judges/ Assistant Sessions Judges (BS-19) with effect from date (s) the officers assume the charge of the posts.

They will be on probation for a period of two years. Mr. Shahabuddin A Muhammadi, Mrs. Farhat Mehtab, Mrs. Kenize Fatima Zulfiqar, Mr. Asghar Ali Tanwiri, Mr. Mehdi Raza Shah, Mr. Saleem Khan Keerio, Mr. Juned Ahmed, Mr. Wazeer Ali Bohio, Mr. Naleymitho @ Muhammad Ishaq, Mr. Omparkash, Mr. Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, Mr. Ghulam Madni, Mr. Muhammad Jurial, Mr. Sartaj Uddin Mahar, Mr. Muneer Ahmed Panhwar, Ms. Ambreen Jamal, Miss Hina Naz, Mr. Aijaz Ali, Mr. Asif Ali, Mr. Ghulam Murtaza Maitlo, Mr. Sada Hussain Larik, Mr. Mashooque Ali, Mr. Syed Hyder Ali Shah, Miss Shumaila Abbasi, Miss Sobia Aftab and Mr. Jamaluddin.

