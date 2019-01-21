Civil Defense issues over 1000 notices to marriage halls

Rawalpindi

Civil Defense has issued notices to over 1000 marriage halls across the district on violation of building by-laws.

Talking to APP, Chief Officer Civil Defence, Rawalpindi, Talib Hussain informed that earlier the administration of the marriage halls were directed to install fire safety gadgets in the halls which could be used in case of any emergency.

He said teams were constituted to conduct raids, adding, strict action would be taken against the violators. To a question he admitted that violation of building by-laws was being committed in different localities of the district. He said marriage halls found violating the rules would be imposed heavy fines.—APP

