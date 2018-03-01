Civil Defence plays vital role in saving human lives: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Like other parts of the globe, the World Civil Defence Day will be observed on March 1, (Thursday) in the provincial capital to highlight the need of civil defence.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that purpose of celebrating World Civil Defence Day is to raise awareness about the importance and utility of civil defence organizations in the masses.

In his message on World Civil Defence Day issued on Wednesday, he said that civil defence department plays an important role in saving human lives and properties during natural calamities like earthquake and floods.

“Its role is very important in saving human lives and decreasing the colossal damages to life and property,” he added.

He said the civil defence department performs a great work of safety of the people during peace and war.

He said that there is a great need to improve civil defense organizations and this department should be made compatible with new needs and requirements arising with the passage of time so that the people could be fully secured in case of any eventuality.

“Today, we need to reiterate this commitment that every effort will be made to further strengthen and improve the performance of civil defence department, “concluded the Chief Minister.

In this connection, Civil Defence Academy is organising a seminar at its premises in which notes speakers will address the participants including boy scouts, girl guide and students.

According to official sources, special programmes and debates to mark the day will be organized.

An exhibition of Civil Defence equipments will be held while a walk will also be held.

