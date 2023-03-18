Civil Defence organizes emergency mock-exercise

On the special instructions of Government of Punjab, Director Civil Defense Shahid Hasan Kalyani and Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, a civil defense emergency mock-exercise was organized by Aqeel Alam Khattak Civil Defense Officer at COMSATS Campus, in which all allied services participated. took On this occasion, the trained personnel of the civil defense provided first aid to the patients and rescued the injured patients using standard methods and blanket stretcher.

Civil Defense Attack Group Captain Publicity Nisar Ali Khan said that during mock exercises, Civil Defense Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, Elite Force, Special Branch, CTD and District Administration and other emergency departments were immediately contacted. Did and asked for help.