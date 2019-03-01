Civil Defence Day observed

Hafizabad

International civil Defence Day was observed in Hafizabad on Friday. In this connection a seminar was held at government High School N0.2 Hafizabad to create awareness among people about importance of training of civil defence and role of civil defence.

Addressing the seminar speakers highlighted role of civil defence in war and peaceful atmosphere for serving the humanity.

Later, a walk was taken out and literature about role and importance of civil defence was distributed among participants and other people in the city.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Clerks Association Hafizabad was arranged a rally for expressing solidarity with Armed forces. The rally was started from office of the Municipal Committee led by district president APCA Hafizabad, Nasrullah Khan and concluded at Jinnah Hall after passing through different roads of the city.

The participants were raising slogans in favour of Armed Forces.—INP

