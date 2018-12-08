Civil court jails man for three months

Second marriage case

Rawalpindi

A man was awarded sentence for a three- month jail and fined Rs 30,000 by civil court on Saturday in second marriage case. The convicted man claimed to have divorced his first wife before contracting second marriage.

According to details, convicted man’s former wife Sajjida Bibi had filed petition in district civil court under section six of Muslim family law, seeking punishment for one year imprisonment to her husband who contracted second marriage without her permission.

The convicted man named Liaquat Khan,s lawyer presented divorce deed and other documents in the court as evidences and two witnesses of divorce were also appeared in the court for recording their statement.

The convict delivered divorce deed to his former wife on 01 June 2017 and had contracted second marriage on 09 July 2017 but Sajjida BiBi told the court that she is still his wife on this the court granted sentence of three months jail and ordered to arrested him.—INP

