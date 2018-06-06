Civil court issues restraining order

Launching of Reham Khan’s book

Mulan

The civil court of Multan on Tuesday issued a restraining order against launching of Reham Khan’s controversial book and directed to submit reply by June 9.

A plea was submitted in the civil court of Multan to halt the launch of Reham Khan’s controversial book.

The statement of the plea claims that some of the book content is allegedly against facts and reality.

The restraining order of the civil court directed Reham Khan, Hussain Haqqani and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit reply till June 9.

The pandora box opened when actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media and claimed that he had somehow read the manuscript of book written by Reham Khan.

According to the actor and PTI activist Hamza Ali Abbasi, Reham in her book has declared Imran Khan as the most evil man to walk on the face of the earth while Reham herself is the most pious, righteous (Tahajjud guzaar) woman. “Shahbaz Sharif is an amazing guy”, she wrote. She denied that she received money from Shahbaz.

Hamza Ali Abbasi thought that there was a big agenda behind the book and added that the timing of the publication of the book was also very significant, as the book was announced to be published just before the general elections in Pakistan.

However Reham Khan denied the claim and said that her book revolved around the characters related to her life.—INP