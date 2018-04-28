Civil admin takes control of security checkposts in Mohmad

Our Correspondent

Shabqadar

Acting on the directives of civil and military leadership, the political administration of Mohmand Agency (MA) announced to slash the number of check posts in the agency by half, read a statement issued on Friday.

Moreover, it also announced that the administrative responsibilities of checkposts have been handed over to civil administration where Khasadar and Levies personnel will perform duties from now onwards.

The security forces would fully cooperate with the civil administration in maintaining peace and order.

Earlier this month, the military authorities had transferred their responsibilities to civil administration after 10 years in Lower and Upper Dir districts.

In March, the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement had demanded the immediate return of all the remaining displaced families of Bara and Tirah to their homes along with handing over security responsibilities to Khasadar and Levies at all checkpoints.

The PTM leaders have repeatedly demanded that Frontier Corps should be replaced with Khasadar and Levies forces at all the checkpoints in Fata.

They also said that law-enforcement agencies shall refrain from disrespecting tribesmen at security checkposts and stop misbehaving with people in the name of cleanup and search operations.

The security of a further nine posts located on link roads inside the agency has also been handed over to the political administration, who will take charge of these posts through the Levy and Khasdar force.

Mohmand Agency Political Agent Wasif Saeed also revealed that the decision to facilitate the people of the agency on check-posts was made in a high-level meeting of civil and military leaders.

Saeed said the political administration will be responsible for maintaining control of the posts which have been handed over to them, while the security forces will be present to assist the political forces in order to avert any kind of security challenge.

Wasif Saeed further said that the decision to transfer the control of these posts had been made in public interest after improvement of security situation in the agency, where about 55 per cent of check-posts have been removed or handed over to the political administration.

A scheme worth Rs10 million had also been included in the development programme of the area to improve security arrangements at the Mohmand gate.

‘The security of the agency is improving now and the administration is planning a development strategy for the betterment of the agency in all fields, including health, education and communication infrastructure,’ Saeed added.

Responding to a question about the opening of cellular networks in the agency, he said that the administration is observing the security situation and will decide about the opening of a cellular network soon.

Last week, Corps Commander Peshawar, in a press briefing, told the media that 60 per cent of the security of check-posts in the agency will be handed over to civil administration till June 2018.