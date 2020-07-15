City to receive rainfall from July 16: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast another spell of monsoon rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from July 16, it has been learnt. “Monsoon currents are likely to strengthen over Southeast Sindh and under its influence Dust/Thunderstorm-rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur in Thar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Thatta districts on 16th and 17th July”, the met office said in a forecast. Karachi and Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall with Dust/Thunderstorm on 17th July, according to the weather forecast. Director MET Sardar Sarfraz earlier said that light to moderate rainfall activities will continue throughout the week in the metropolis. The met department earlier said that a new system of monsoon rains will likely to enter the city from July 20. PMD predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday. The met office, however, forecast likely rainfall in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir regions. The weather office also predicted rainfall with thunderstorm on Thursday in Lower Sindh, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions. Maximum temperature yesterday recorded in Naukandi, Dadu with 45 Celsius and 44 degree Celsius in Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar and Dalbandin.