City to have modern Vehicle Inspection, Certification Station by March end

Rawalpindi

Abandoning the decades old transport inspection system, Rawalpindi city will have a modern Vehicle Inspection, Certification Station (VICS), in Rawat by the end of March. According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) official, the Punjab government had made mandatory for commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector to pass fitness test of a OPUS Inspection, a Swedish firm which would start its operation here soon as land had been allotted to the firm in Rawat, at G.T.Road near Radio Pakistan and the arrangements to inaugurate the facility was being finalized.

Opus Inspection, the Swedish firm, was establishing 39 Vehicle Inspection and Certification Stations (VICS) in all 36 districts of the province. Stations had already been made operational in Lahore, he added.

According to the new system, buses, vans, cabs, trolleys and trucks would be issued VICS certificate after alignment inspection, brake inspection, visual inspection, vehicle suspension verification, headlight inspection, emission inspection and vehicle noise inspection.

The transport department has set Rs1080 inspection fee for transport vehicle, Rs720 for each delivery van and motor cab, rickshaw and motorcycle rickshaw; whereas, the renewal fee after six months will be charged Rs540 for HTV and LTV, and Rs450 for delivery van, motor cabs and auto rickshaws.

Transport officials claim the modern inspection method will be helpful in controlling the road accidents and entering this sector into a modern era.

“No public transport will be allowed to operate on roads without passing the seven inspections of international standard which aims to ensure road safety and minimize the number of accidents,” the official told APP.

He added that the enforcement staff of the transport department would ensure every vehicle to get the VICS certificate. Divided into three categories, the VICS includes ‘A-type station’ which will test LTV (Light Transport Vehicles) and HTV (Heavy Transport Vehicles). Two stations will be established in Rawalpindi including Rawat station.

The ‘-type station’, having single inspection lane, will serve only LTV and provide inspection facility in Rawalpindi, Jehlum and Attock in Rawalpindi division. The `C-type station’ is mobile unit and serve both LTV and HTV at facility centre in Chakwal, in Rawalpindi division.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp