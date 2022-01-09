City to have 26 towns, 233 union committees under Sindh LG Act

According to the gazette notification issued by Sindh Local Government, Karachi will have 26 towns and 233 union committees under the Sindh LG Act.

The delimitation of constituencies will be made in accordance with new Sindh Local Government Act.

According to the gazette notification, Karachi will have 26 towns, 233 union committees including 37 UCs and 5 towns in District Korangi, 26 UCs and 2 towns in District South, 26 UCs and 3 town councils in District West, 30 UCs in District Malir while Gadap, Ibrahim Haideri and Malir came under the category of towns.

In District Central, there will be 45 UCs and 5 towns, 26 UCs and 3 towns in District Keamari, whereas, the constituency of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani was declared Chanesar Town in District East. In District East, there will be 43 UCs and 5 towns.