City to face 12 hours load-shedding

The Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) on Wednesday announced to 12-hours per day load-shedding in Punjab as four of its power plants have closed down due to smog and technical faults.

The authorities confirmed that the power plants at Guddu, Baloki, Nishat and Nishat Choniyan tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 250 MW.

The shortfall has led to a power outage after every one hour in Lahore, the PEPCO management has expressed hope that the electricity supply will be normalised as soon as the technical faults are fixed.

The energy distribution company has temporarily extended the load-shedding span and added 1000 MW from LESCO Quetta to manage the shortfall.—INP

