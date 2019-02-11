City to be engulfed in another cold spell this week

Staff Reporter

Weather in the city is expected to take a surge once again with a sudden drop in temperature expected this week.

According to reports by Pakistan Meteorological Departments the city will be engulfed with another wave of cold and chilly air blowing at a speed of 60-70 kilometers per hour.

Temperatures on Tuesday(today) are expected to reach a high of 16-27 degrees while on Sunday a hazy sunshine can be experienced between 15-26 degrees centigrade and minimum wind speed to be 45-55 kilometers per hour.

Weather related health conditions are already taking its toll on people hence Karachiites have been advised to be well prepared and help themselves to brave against possible infections, mainly viral in nature.

Adequate attention towards personal hygiene with particular reference to hand washing and preference for homemade food besides regular intake of liquid including lukewarm water and soups, preferably of vegetable can be of great help, a senior family physician, Dr Hashim Allana suggested.

