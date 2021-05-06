City reports 635 new Corona cases

As many as 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,698 and 966 new cases emerged when 13,821 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 7 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,698 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,821 samples were tested which detected 966 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,725,821 tests have been conducted against which 289,646 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 267,524 patients have recovered, including 805 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,424 patients were under treatment, of them 16,759 were in home isolation and 665 at different hospitals. Cndition of 628 patients was stated to be critical, including 54 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 966 new cases, 635 have been detected from Karachi, including 336 from East, 114 South, 84 Central, 52 Korangi, 37 Malir and 12 West.

Hyderabad has 155, Larkano 23, Dadu 21, Nawabshah 20, Thatto 17, Sukkur 13, Ghotki 12, Mirpurkhas 11, Tando Mohammad Khan 8.

, Kashmore, NausheroFeroze&SanghaR 4 each, Matiari&Umarkor 2 each and Jamshoro one. Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.