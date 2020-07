The Coronavirus claimed 42 more lives, lifting the death toll to 1,614 and infected 1,388 others raising the tally to 97,626. A statement issued on Tuesday said that overnight 42 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 1,614 which constituted 1.7 percent death rate. 1,388 more cases of coronavirus were detected after conducting 9,317 tests that constituted 15 percent current detection rate. Overall 5,24,222 samples have been tested.