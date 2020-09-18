City reports 165 new Corona cases

As many as four more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,459 and 237 new cases emerged when 14,352 samples were tested raising the tally to 133,362. A statement issued here said that the patients recovered so far come to 128,145 that constituted 96 percent recovery rate. Overnight 237 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when record 14,352 samples were tested that showed percent current detection rate. So far 1,200,357 tests have been conducted against which 133,362 cases were diagnosed that constituted 11 per cent overall detection rate. According to the statement, currently 2,758 patients are under treatment, of them 2481 are in home isolation, five at Isolation Centers and 272 at different hospitals. The condition of 171 patients is stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators. Out of 237 new cases detected from all over Sindh, 165 belonged to Karachi, of them 70 South, 44 East, 22 Central, 12 each in Korangi and Malir and five West. Badin has 11 new cases, Hyderabad nine, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Shaheed benazirabad four each and Ghotki three, Naushehroferoze two, Dadu, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and TandoAllahyar one each.