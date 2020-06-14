City reports 1517 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

According to statement released by Sindh government, 26,315 corona patients are under treatment, of them a large number of 24,525 is in home isolation where they are being looked after through Tele-medicine system of the government. 92 patients are at Isolation Centers and 1,698 are under treatment at different hospitals. He disclosed that 539 patients are in critical condition, including 69 put on ventilators. The statement said that 1,274 patients recovered and returned to normal life. So far 24,387 patients have recovered which constituted 47.4 percent recovery rate. The statement added that out of 2,262 new cases of coronavirus, 1517 belongs to Karachi, they include 530 to East, 412 South, 180 Central, 170 West, 116 Malir and 109 Korangi.Larkana has 106 cases, Hyderabad 86, Sukkur 55, Ghotki 52, Khairpur 30, Mirpurkhas 28, Shikarpur 23, Jamshoro 12, Badin. , Naushehroferoze and Sanghar have eight cases each, Tando Mohammad Khan seven, Dadu five, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal have three each, Jacobabad and Qambar have two each, Kashmore, Tando Allahyar and Thatta have one each case. The statement concluded that the cases were increasing allover Sindh, there every one has to abide by the SOPs.