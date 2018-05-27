City remains in grip of severe heatwave

Staff Reporter

The provincial capital of Punjab like other plains of the country remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Saturday and mercury level reached 43 degrees centigrade.

Experts have predicted the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist with even more intensity during the next 2-3 days.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. Lahore canal as usual attracted a large number of people including women and children at noon and in the afternoon. Not only youths but also elderly people were seen beating the heat by

taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including the City during the next 2-3 days. However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.