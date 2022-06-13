Manchester City have officially unveiled Erling Haaland as their newest signing.

The 21-year-old will join the Club on 1 July after penning a five-year deal that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

Haaland’s signing was announced 22 years to the day that his father Alfie joined the citizens.

The forward is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers and arrives at the Club with a formidable goalscoring reputation following impressive spells at Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg, and Dortmund.

Before joining Manchester City, Haaland had scored 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons with the Black and Yellows, winning the German Cup and the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2020/21.

Capped 21 times by Norway he has scored an impressive 20 times on the international stage with his recent exploits in the UEFA Nations League adding to his already glittering resume.

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” he told mancity.com after completing his move.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.

“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.

“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.

“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”

Haaland is expected to be handed the number 9 shirt which belongs to Gabriel Jesus at the moment.