Karachi is Port City and provincial capital of Sindh. This city has been facing numerous complicated problems directly related to the common people including health, education, hygiene, poor law, and order besides land grabbing. Today’s Karachi is the inverse of what we knew about it from our guardians. The Karachi we discover today is loaded with problems.

Every morning and evening people are compelled to travel on buses which are the means of transport but they are not in position to meet the needs of the people. The buses are generally over loaded, this results in increased number of road accidents. Another major problem in Karachi is ‘Traffic’. A large number of vehicles run on the road. Generally, our people do not observe and follow traffic rules. Reckless driving, overtaking and driving on the wrong side are very common in Karachi.

Moreover, there are ‘Heaps of Garbage’ everywhere. Every small and big drain is full of garbage which is still left on the roads without being removed. However, the main problem in Karachi nowadays is ‘Shortage of Water Supply’. Water which is essential for almost all living things, its shortage has reached an alarming level. The basic needs of people are not fulfilled through which people have to endure a lot. Thus, Karachi is rightly called a city of problems. When one problem is solved many others crop up to take its place. These problems need an immediate action and attention of the authorities.

AQSA BINTE MUHAMMAD ARSHAD

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp