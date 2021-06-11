City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Graana.com, keeping the tradition alive of valuing its team members, executed a vaccination drive to facilitate and immunize its team members against Covid-19. The Graana team members showed in numbers for the vaccination.

At par with the government’s inoculation drive, the initiative was executed in three different phases at different locations.

The vaccination drive was initiated from Graana Headquarters, in which the team members were given first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the second phase of the vaccination drive began from Amazon Mall where Graana.com also extended vaccination facility to the family members of the employees.

On the occasion, the healthcare workers designated by the government, also provided the best support to Graana team members while also catering to safety and health precautions.