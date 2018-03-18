City of lights is now a city of trash

Many areas in Karachi are under the heaps of garbage littered around in most of the streets and roadsides. Garbage situation in Gulistan-e-Johar, Dalmia, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, some areas of Clifton and Defence is getting from bad to worse by the passage of each and every day. Though Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, yet there is no one to look after this city. For days, weeks and even months, mounds of rotting trash are found on footpaths near markets and commercial areas creating numerous infections and diseases. It is the responsibility of the Sindh government and KMC to take immediate steps and resolve this issue. Cleaning of the city must be the top priority of the authorities.

RIDA MUJEEB

Karachi

