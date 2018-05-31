City needs ownership, Safe City like project: A.D.Khawaja

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja on Tuesday underlined the need for ownership of Karachi by all communities and political parties, that required a project like ‘Lahore Safe City’ for sustained peace and security.

Dolphen Force is a modern security force which has been delivering its best.

Peaceful and progressive Karachi is vital for the progress and prosperity of the country, he said while speaking at an interactive session with members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here at the Federation House. Senior police officers of the city accompanied the IGP, said a statement.

From FPCCI side, the prominent were FPCCI Vice Presidents Tariq Haleem

and Zahid Saeed, former vice president Gulzar Feroz, senior business leader and former senator Abdul Haseeb Khan.

“This is the only city where the people are hostile to each other and

even kill each other simply for this reason,” he remarked.

He said, on the arrival of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, criminals from various

areas of the country did enter the city, along with a large number of beggars.

The Inspector General of Police said that Sindh and Punjab Police have

jointly compiled data of criminals, which figures 1.5 million. Police of both the provinces is working in close coordination with each other to control crimes.

He said that mostly the street crimes are not being reported to the

Police. The public should show courage and get FIRs registered against criminals so that the Police could play more effective role in curbing crimes.

He advised the business community to spare some time and see the

performance of the Police at the Reporting Centres set up at various police stations in the city.

He also invited proposals from the business community for further

improvements in the Police system.

He also put emphasized on the close liaison between the public and the Police for establishing sustained peace and secured environment in the city. —APP

