City needs due monetary share not packages: PSP chief

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that Karachi is the economic jugular of Pakistan and it feeds the entire country, it needs its due monetary share not some mere relief packages. Giving a relief package to the revenue engine of the country Karachi, is like handing over a box of biryani to the laborer instead of paying him his wages. To solve the socio-economic and administrative issues of Karachi, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman has already presented a 6-point well-thought-out and workable plan which is the only solution to get Pakistan’s economic lifeline out of crises. Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said that first and foremost is that Karachiites need to be counted properly, according to the superior court and ex-President AsifZardari, the population of Karachi is more than the mentioned numbers, so sample auditing can be performed with a mere signature of Prime Minister of Pakistan. Instead of districts, cities, towns and UCs being autonomous through the 18th constitutional amendment, the Chief Ministers have become autonomous, there is no legal binding on him to devolve resources and authority without prejudice to all districts, cities, towns and union councils. “The federal government should immediately launch the PFC Award on the style and formula of the NFC so that powers and resources can be transferred to district, city, town and UC level.” Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal demanded Sindh Chief Minister’s 2013 decision should be annulled and the Master Plan Department be separated from the Sindh Building Control Authority and restore to its original status of an independent and autonomous body.