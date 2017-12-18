City to have modern Vehicle Inspection, Certification Stations soon

Rawalpindi

Abandoning the decades old transport inspection system, Rawalpindi city will have modern Vehicle Inspection, Certification Stations (VICS), one in Rawat and another in Pirwadhai area. Talking to APP, Secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Khalid Yameen Satti said Punjab government had made mandatory for commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector to pass fitness test of a Opus Inspection, a Swedish firm which would start its operation here soon as land had been allotted to the firm in Rawat, at G T Road near Radio Pakistan and Pirwadhai Bus Stand to set up inspection workshops. Opus Inspection, the Swedish firm, is establishing 39 state-of-the-art, Vehicle Inspection and Certification Stations (VICS) in all 36 districts of the province. Stations had already been made operational in Lahore, he added.

According to the new system, buses, vans, cabs, trolleys and trucks will be issued VICS certificate after alignment inspection, brake inspection, visual inspection, vehicle suspension verification, headlight inspection, emission inspection and vehicle noise inspection. Transport officials claim the modern inspection method will be helpful in controlling the road accidents and entering this sector into a modern era. The “B-type station”, having single inspection lane, will serve only LTV and provide inspection facility in Rawalpindi division.—APP