City to have modern Vehicle Inspection, Certification Stations by end of March

Abandoning the decades old transport inspection system, Rawalpindi city will have modern Vehicle Inspection, Certification Station (VIC), by the end of March. Talking to APP, an official of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) informed that construction work on nearly 13 kanal piece of land near Rawat has been started and hoped that it would be completed till mid March. He said, the Punjab government had made mandatory for commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector to pass fitness test of a OPUS Inspection, a Swedish firm

which would start its operation here soon as land had been allotted to the firm in Rawat, at G.T.Road near Radio Pakistan and Pirwadhai Bus Stand to set up inspection workshops. Opus Inspection, the Swedish firm, is establishing 39 state of the art, Vehicle Inspection and Certification Stations (VICS) in all 36 districts of the province. Stations had already been made operational in Lahore, he added. According to the new system, buses, vans, cabs, trolleys and trucks will be issued VICS certificate after alignment inspection, brake inspection, visual inspection, vehicle suspension verification, headlight inspection, emission inspection and vehicle noise inspection.

The transport department has set Rs1080 inspection fee for transport vehicle, Rs720 for each delivery van and motor cab, rickshaw and motorcycle rickshaw; whereas, the renewal fee after six months will be charged Rs540 for HTV and LTV, and Rs450 for delivery van, motor cabs and auto rickshaws.

Transport officials claim the modern inspection method will be helpful in controlling the road accidents and entering this sector into a modern era.

“No public transport will be allowed to operate on roads without passing the seven inspections of international standard which aims to ensure road safety and minimize the number of accidents,” he told APP. He added that the enforcement staff of the transport department will ensure every vehicle to get the VICS certificate. Divided into three categories, the VICS includes “A-type station” which will test LTV (Light Transport Vehicles) and HTV (Heavy Transport Vehicles).—APP

