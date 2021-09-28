City man administered Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

In a sheer example of negligence, a Karachi man, who received the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, inoculated the second dose of Pfizer vaccine at Expo vaccination centre Karachi.

Man named Shahbaz received the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on August 2 at the Expo vaccination centre and was scheduled to receive a second dose of the same vaccine on September 27 (yesterday), but ended up receiving Pfizer.

After highlighting the issue, the administration of the centre made an entry of Moderna vaccine on the vaccination card of the man to put the issue on the backburner.The vaccinator fled after the identification of the wrong administration of the vaccine. The police were called in to control the situation.

This is not the first time that negligence is being reported during the vaccination drive at the Expo centre Karachi, earlier in the month of August, two people- a sanitary worker and a data entry operator were arrested after being caught red-handed providing vaccination slips to people without receiving COVID jabs.

According to an FIR registered with Aziz Bhatti police station by the Karachi Expo Centre supervisor, the complainant was supervising the COVID vaccination process night when he had spotted a cleaner with a man.

Upon inquiry, it emerged that data entry operator Akhter Ali was carrying NICs of 22 people and slips of COVID vaccination, it said adding that Ali later revealed that he used to make illegal vaccination slips in return for monetary benefits with the help of the sanitary worker.