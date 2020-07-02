City has 1,177 in fresh 2,430 Covid-19 cases

2,430 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 24 hours when 9,436 tests were conducted raising the tally to 89,225 cases while 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1,437. A statement issued on Thursday said that 9,436 samples were tested against which 2,430 new cases of coronavirus emerged constituting the 26 percent detection rate. So far 47,1023 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 89225 cases all over Sindh, of them 49,926 have been cured, including 1,399 overnight. The recovery rate in the province stands at 56 percent,” and 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1,437 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Currently, 37,893 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment, of them 36,072 in home isolation, 243 at isolation Centers and 1,578 at different hospitals. Presently, 754 were in critical condition, of them 101 have been shifted onto the ventilators. In district-wise break up, out of 2,430 new cases, 1,177 have been detected from all six districts of Karachi division.