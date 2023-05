City close in on Premier League coronation, Chelsea end losing streak

Manchester City moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 2-1 win against Leeds United on Saturday as Chelsea finally won for the first time under caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Just hours after the pomp and ceremony of the coronation of King Charles III in London’s West-minster Abbey, City underlined their desire to extend their own reign as they chase a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan scored City’s goals in the first half, before missing a late penalty that set up a tense finale when Rodrigo got one back for Leeds.

City held on to climb four points clear of second placed Arsenal. In tribute to the King, the national anthem was played before kick-off at all four after-noon Premier League games.

But it is Pep Guardiola who lords it over the Premier League and the City boss is on the brink of a leading his team to a third successive title.

Arsenal can close the gap on City to one point if they win their tricky trip to third placed Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, Guardiola’s men will have a game in hand on Arsenal after that fixture and need three wins from their last four matches to be certain of retaining the title.

Relentless City have won their last 10 league games and are unbeaten in 20 matches in all compe-titions.

“We played an exceptional game. We were maybe not as clinical as we should be. But we cannot forget it is three games in six days with a lot of mental pressure,” Guardiola said.

Defeat in Sam Allardyce’s first match in charge left Leeds one place above the relegation zone on goal difference.

With Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Real Madrid on Tuesday in mind, Guar-diola made seven changes to his starting line-up.

City went ahead in the 19th minute after pinning Leeds deep inside their own half in a blistering start.

Riyad Mahrez was the catalyst with an incisive pass that picked out Gundogan and the German mid-fielder netted with a fine low finish from just inside the penalty area.

The same pair were at the heart of City’s second goal eight minutes later. Mahrez cut his pass back to Gundogan, who took a touch before sweeping a clinical strike into the far corner from 20 yards.

After Gundogan hit the post with a penalty awarded for Pascal Struijk’s foul on Phil Foden, Guardiola was furious that Erling Haaland did not take the spot-kick.

Guardiola’s angst grew when Rodrigo punished a mistake from Manuel Akanji to slot home in the 85th minute, but Leeds couldn’t complete the comeback.

“If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it. This is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it,” Guardiola said.—AFP