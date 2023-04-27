Manchester City once again showed their ruthless side to ease past Premier League leaders Arsenal at home and take control of the title race.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice while John Stones and Erling Haaland also got on the scoresheet during their 4-1 win with Rob Holding finding the target for the Gunners.

City took just 7 minutes to take the lead through the Belgian who collected a pass from Haaland and cantered through Arsenal’s defence before firing his shot past Aaron Ramsdale to signal the things to come.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued to dominate the proceedings but failed to find the second with Ben White and Ramsdale making goal-saving efforts to keep within touching distance of City.

Their luck ran out in the first minute of added time with Stones heading in De Bruyne’s cross for City’s second which was initially ruled out for offside but was overturned by VAR.

The hosts showed no signs of slowing down during the second half with De Bruyne effectively ending sealing the match with his second goal in the 54th minute.

Rob Holding provided Arsenal some reprieve with a consolation goal in the 84th minute but there was still time for Haaland to add his name to the scoresheet before the final whistle.

With his 33rd goal, he overtakes Mohamed Salah for most goals scored in a 38-fixture Premier League season.

Arsenal remains on top of the league table with 75 points but has played two more games than Manchester City who are second with 73 points.

Mikel Arteta’s side has shown clear nerves in recent matches highlighted by the fact that he is yet to beat Guardiola since leaving the Etihad to take over the Gunners.