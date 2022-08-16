Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

Gomez, a Spanish U21 international, has joined the defending Premier League champions on a four-year deal. He has been handed the number 21 shirt which belonged to City great David Silva.

The signing had been completed a while back as reported by many media outlets but his addition to the squad has now been formally announced.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said in a statement issued on City’s Website.

“City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

“To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to.

“Playing for and being guided by Pep and his coaches is going to be very special.

“I’ve heard so much about the City fans and how passionate they are, so I can’t wait to get started and to try and help the Club achieve even more.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Sergio to Manchester City. He is a very exciting young talent.

“We’re sure that he will bring additional quality to our squad both in defence and going forward and that he will only continue to develop and improve playing under Pep and his coaches.”

Sergio Gomez is a versatile player that Pep Guardiola prefers at City as he is capable of playing in both the defence and midfield. He will most likely be asked to play left-back after Man City missed out on Marc Cucurella.

He joins a team which already sits atop the Premier League table and looks poised to make another run at every available trophy this season.