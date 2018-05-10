City administration outlines measures to facilitate people during Ramezan

Karachi administration here on Wednesday chalked out an elaborate program to keep under control price of all essential edible items, with equal towards their quality and easy availability during Ramzan.

A meeting chaired by Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan also reviewed measures required for fool proof security of mosques and imam bargahs

along with sites where congregations related to taraveeh prayers may be held.

Streamlining of traffic flow with particular focus on easing congestion during peak hours in the fast approaching holy month was also extensively discussed to help facilitate the people in general and those fasting in particular.

DIG – Police (South), Azad Khan shared with the meeting the specially formulated traffic management plan through active involvement of KMC traffic wardens.

It will be ensured that people reach their homes before iftar without any difficulty, said the official.

Karachi Municipal Commissioner, Dr. Saif ur Rehman supplemented DIG Azad Khan said hurdles registered in the traffic flow will be removed and shall not be allowed to reappear.

He also referred to ongoing training programs for the wardens, ensuring that not only their skills to handle emergency situation be enhanced but equal attention is also paid towards management capacities on routine basis.

In response to a query, he said timely payment of allowance to these wardens will also be ensured and that they will be deputed at all major thoroughfare and intersections across the metropolis.

The meeting taking cognizance of ongoing infrastructure development work and presence of heavy machinery and related vehicles stationed in different parts, often causing congestion, agreed to help urgent removal of discarded and unwanted vehicles as well as construction material from different pavements and road sides.

It was also decided that Karachi administration, as per directives of water commission, will also provide needed man power and technical as well as logistic support to district authorities and cantonment boards for removal of abandoned machinery.

Karachi Commissioner also urged the KE representatives to avoid any load shedding during the holy month emphasizing that power supply must not, under any condition, be suspended to any part of the metropolis during sehri and iftar hours.Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan urged all deputy commissioners of Karachi to develop a mechanism to register public complaints and their prompt redressal during the holy month.—APP

