City admin to provide support to SCSW

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has said that city administration will provide all possible support for the Sindh Commission on Status of Women (SCSW) to achieve its objective of protection for the social, economic, political and legal rights of women.

He said this while talking to a four-member delegation of SCSW headed by its chairperson Ms. Nuzhat Shirin at his office, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Commissioner appreciated the idea of establishing the SCSW and said it would help the commission to achieve its goals.

The meeting discussed various programmes to be organized by the the Commission with the cooperation and coordination of the city administration in the city. The Commissioner Karachi assured the Chairperson of his full support. He also appreciated the idea of organizing a programme by the Commission for the celebration of Women Day to be held on February 12 in the city.

Chairperson SCSW Nuzhat Shirin gave an overview of the work that the SCSW accomplished in its first year and shared the Commission’s newsletter with the Commissioner Karachi.

She told that SCSW is going to hold a large-scale celebration of SCSW at Arts Council Karachi on February 12 under the theme of “Womens Resistance Against Discrimination”.—APP

