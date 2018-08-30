Citrus growers advised to prune plants

Sargodha

Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts have advised citrus growers to start pruning process of dry branches of citrus trees for avoiding diseases. Director CRIS Dr Nawaz Maken talking to this scribe said that diseases like trusmelanoze, Canker and Scab germs existence damage the dry branches.

It attacks the whole citrus farm and citrus trees drop its flowers which also decreased citrus production, he added. He stressed farmers to adopt early measures for pruning dry branches of citrus trees and also disposed off dry branches after digging.

He said that citrus production was a profitable business but presently its status was threatened by a number of problems due to pests and diseases and citrus canker is one of the most devastating diseases. He said that mostly growers ignored modern techniques for pruning which was a main reason behind the citrus slump, adding that modern pruning methods also help to control various diseases and insects with improvement in fruit quality.

He said that research was continued in this regard and the centre had already introduced diseases free Kinnow plants which would be beneficial in enhancing production and quality of kinnow.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp