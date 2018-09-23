Citizenship for refugees

Muhammad Usman

PM Imran Khan has announced to grant Pakistani citizenship to Afghan and Bengali refugees, living in Pakistan for last many decades. He said, National Identity Cards and Passports would be given to not only Afghan and Bengali children, born and brought up in Pakistan but also to their parents as this is an established practice around the world while lamenting their plight and its negative fallouts on the country; they are humans, how have we deprived them for 30, 40 years. The lack of official documents, has prevented them an access to education, healthcare, work and social security systems which in return, has reduced them to an “under class”. This pushed many of them towards black market of labour and crimes. These are humanitarian and social aspects. Legally, they are eligible to get citizenship under Pakistan act of 1951 which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in country. According to UN survey, about 60% of approximate million of Afghan and Bengali refugees, was born in Pakistan. Majority of Afghan refugees came to Pakistan in aftermath of Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in 1979. Pakistan welcomed them in own midst, not mainly because of strategic calculations but also because of Islamic brotherhood, kinship and neighbourhood. Besides, there is also a dimension to national security.

Afghanistan is an Islamic neighbourly country which largely shares historical, cultural, kinship and ethnic ties with Pakistan however, hope of good relations between two, stood jolted when unilaterally Afghan government denounced treaty, concluded between Afghan Amir, Abdurrahman and a British official Sir Mortimer Durand in 1893, establishing the boundary between Afghanistan and British India, called Durand Line. This sowed seeds of perpetual bickering, antipathy, confrontation and hostility. Afghanistan was only country in world which voted against Pakistan’s admission to UN. Afghanistan also pursued irredenta against Pakistan in guise of support to demand of Pushtoonistan. In collusion with India and Soviet Union, Afghanistan made plots to destabilize frontier region of Pakistan and Baluchistan. In short, relations continued to sour in decades that followed however, fretfulness in relations never crossed red lines rather kept under control. In 1965 and 71 wars with India, Afghanistan also did not exploit situation on western borders rather conveyed Pakistan a message of nothing untoward cropping in its backyard. It elicited questions whether act of Afghanistan was an act of benevolence or force of any other kind. Many believed that mainly it was fear of backlash of own Afghan people who had ethnic, kinship and economic ties with people of Pakistan on this side of border hence, it was people to people contact which induced restrain to unfriendly Afghan government.

After witnessing short spells of tranquillity/cordiality following Soviet withdrawal and fight against terrorism, relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are back to low point. Ghani government has assumed role of a Pakistan – Baiter on instructions of its real masters. He barely misses an opportunity not to allege Pakistan of abetting terrorism inside Afghanistan. Indian RAW in concert with Afghan NDS is blatantly active in its mischief to ditch Pakistan internally. No Afghan government has reconciled with reality of Durand Line including governments of Taliban and Ahmed Karzai. Taliban refused to endorse it despite Pakistan’s insistence while arguing, there shall be no border among Muslims. Ahmed Karzai called it a line of hatred that raised a wall between two brothers. Unwarranted firing of heavier shells on construction of a gate on border check post at Torkhum and continued Afghan aversion to fencing of border by Pakistan, cannot be taken easily isolated occurrences. Unfortunately, Afghanistan is a continuing hotbed of international intrigues with diverse pulls which could potentially cause bigger problems to Pakistan. People to people contact is our leverage. It needs to be strengthened. The governments like Afghan governments may have own compulsions but instincts of people are different. They believe on reciprocity. Pakistan has housed Afghan refugees while suffering ungrudgingly to deliver them at time of their ordeal. Nationality to Afghan refugees by Pakistan is likely to strengthen, not only people to people bondage but also heal some wounds, caused inadvertently by our habit of complacency or shortsighted policies of our some governments towards Afghan refugees. Most of the Afghan and Bengali refugees are fully socialised and earn their livelihood at their own without a badge of refugee. This qualifies them even more for grant of citizenship.

Announcement of PM has also been hailed by international human rights organization and UN. “Pakistan has been host to one of the largest refugee’s population in the world and granting citizenship to those eligible seems to be a logical next step both legally and morally” said, a representative for Human Rights Watch. A spokesman of UN said “we welcome statement made by the PM on Afghan children born in Pakistan, we look forward to working closely with government of Pakistan on this issue in coming weeks “thus, announced provision of citizenship would also earn international goodwill/prestige to Pakistan for excelling in humanity. Contrarily, it is likely to encounter stiff resistance in Parliament because sadly, it also comprises of people, completely absorbed in self perpetuation. Undeniably, they have come to Parliament by securing votes of people but not before subjecting them to make subjective judgment by their subterfuge. It is hard to sell them even a good proposal if it clashes with their petty interests nevertheless, government should strive to take them on board before leaving them in cold if national interests dictate so.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

