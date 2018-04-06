Citizens urged to visit display centers to check voter lists

Rawalpindi

District Election Commissioner-I Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan here on Thursday urged the citizens to visit the display centers set up at offices of Union Councils and all important points of the district to get corrected the voter lists. Talking to APP he informed that he is frequently visiting the display centers to check arrangements made to facilitate the citizens at the display centers and guide the staff and Incharge display centers to facilitate the voters particularly during 8 am to 4 pm, seven days a week. He said, the citizens should get corrected voter lists by April 30 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has displayed the initial voters’ lists for the 2018 general elections in ECP office here, offices of Union Councils and a large number of other important points.

He said, the voting details can be reviewed and corrected by April 30. The forms are available in both English and Urdu. The voters can change their addresses and remove names of deceased family members from the voters’ list through the forms available at the offices.

The vote registration can also be confirmed by texting the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300, he added.

Saleem Akhtar said, people have been advised to correct and reconfirm their registration of votes before May 1 as after finalizing the lists it may not be amended. The voters can confirm their registration by sending a message on 8300, however, if anyone faces any discrepancy, can visit the office of district election commissioner for the correction, he added.

ECP has given 36 days from Mar 26 to April 30 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections which can be submitted until April 30. The final lists would be displayed in May at the office of District Election Commissioner.

Saleem Akhtar said, the voters verification process being completed to finalize arrangements for upcoming general elections. All out efforts would be made to complete the campaign by May 20.—APP