Citizens urged to refrain from throwing offals, entrails into Nullah

Rawalpindi

The citizens particularly living near nullahs have been urged not to throw offals and entrails of sacrificial animals in nullah Leh. According to Managing Director Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Rizwan Sher Dil, the company has finalised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which 200 points have been set up in the city while 3,000 sanitary workers would perform their duties to clean the cityAll available resources would be utilised to fulfil the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he added.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with sanitation staff and refrain from throwing entrails of sacrificial animals on roads except for the specific points from where it could easily be removed to landfill site at Losar. He said a large number of handcarts and heavy machinery would also be used to remove garbage from the city roads.

The citizens should play their due role to make the efforts of the company regarding cleanliness of city areas more effective, he added. According to the plan, the city has been divided into five sectors while Rawal Town has further been divided into nine zones to make effective the cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha while two zones will be for Potohar Town. He said a control room has been set up with a helpline 1139.

All the five sectors would work under the control room. The residents have been directed to call 1139 for complaints. The company has cancelled Eid holidays of the sanitary workers and the officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days. Collection points are being established for the convenience of the public at union council level, he informed. He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.—APP

