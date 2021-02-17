Citizens urged to play role for success of plantation campaign

City Reporter

The citizens have been urged to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign launched here by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) a success.

Talking to media Vice Chairman (VC), PHA Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain said that every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well.

He informed that the PHA had launched a campaign to plant saplings and to turn the city into a green town.

He said, the authority has kicked off the Plantation Campaign, under Clean and Green Pakistan Program by planting saplings at Rashid Minhas Road.