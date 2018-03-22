Citizens urged to plant maximum saplings to enhance greenery

Rawalpindi

The citizens, on the International Day of Forests, have been urged to plant maximum saplings to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population. While the Forests department had planted over 200,000 saplings till February this year in North Circle under Spring Tree Plantation campaign which would continue till June.

The Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle, Ather Shah Khagga on the International Day of Forests celebrated every year on March 21 said, the day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests. On the day, the citizens were encouraged to undertake efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns, he added.

Talking to APP, he urged the citizens to play their role as it was need of the hour to increase the forest area by accelerating the speed of plantation process adding, the government could not achieve the task alone and the people belonging to all walks of life should come forward and play their role in that regard. All out efforts would be made to achieve the target fixed for 2018 plantation campaign and according to the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.—APP