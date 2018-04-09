Citizens urged to enhance greenery

Rawalpindi

The citizens have been urged to come forward and play role to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population while the Forests department has planted nearly 250,000 saplings up to Mar this year in North Circle under Spring Tree Plantation campaign. The Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle, Ather Shah Khagga talking to APP said, efforts are being made raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests. The citizens are being encouraged to undertake efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns, he added.

He urged the citizens to play their role as it is need of the hour to increase the forest area by accelerating the speed of plantation process adding, the government could not achieve the task alone and the people belonging to all walks of life should come forward to join hand with the forests department to enhance forest area. He informed that nearly 250,000 plants have been planted up to March this year in North Circle under Spring Tree Plantation Campaign while it would continue till June. All out efforts would be made to achieve the target fixed for 2018 plantation campaign and according to the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added. Maximum saplings would be planted with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.—APP