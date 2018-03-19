Citizens urged to adopt preventive measures during pollen season

THE residents of Islamabad with pollen allergy have been asked to adopt extra preventive measures during the spring season when pollen count ranges highest in mid March. The number of allergy patients goes up in every pollen season especially during last two weeks of March because of increase in population and spread of existing paper mulberry trees, talking to private news channel physician, Dr. Zafar Luqman said.

People suffering from asthma and respiratory diseases experience complications due to sharp increase in pollen concentrations, he added.

The residents, especially those with pollen allergy, have been advised to avoid going to gardens and forests and jogging at tracks which are in the green areas.

The patients are also advised by the specialists to remove the flowers and indoor plants from their rooms and houses.”People should close the windows to ensure pollen would not enter their houses.

After washing, do not spread clothes in the air for a long time because pollens can stick to them. After reaching home people should change their dress and shower to ensure that pollen is washed away,” said Dr. The spring season generally initiates during March in Islamabad every year. The pollen concentrations increases gradually with the onset of spring season and attains its peak concentration around mid March.

He said that single most important step one can take is to avoid pollen in the allergy season. Those who can afford to leave should do so, and remain away from high pollen concentration areas.

About symptoms of pollen allergy, he said sneezing, running nose, itching and watering of eyes, coughing, and difficulty in breathing are the main signs of this disease.

The patients should avoid unnecessary exposure to irritants such as dust, insect sprays, tobacco smoke, air pollution and paint as these could aggravate the pollen allergy.

He also asked the patients to desist from eating spicy food, use of perfumes, walking in garden and using carpets on the floor, while they should wear face mask, use wet cloth for dusting and use vacuum cleaner instead of broom. He also mentioned the people not to open the window of the car and use sunglasses when outdoors and apply fresh water in eyes and nose. “If it is very important to go outdoors, precautionary measures such as wearing masks or applying Vaseline around the nasal area and wearing goggles to protect the eyes, can help,” says a doctor.

