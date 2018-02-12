Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites

Rawalpindi

The district administration has urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.

A district administration spokesman informed that 12828 kites were recovered during February with 386 kites flying string rolls while 49 accused were sent behind the bars. He said that police have registered 105 cases since Jan first this year while 122 violators were sent behind the bars. Total 62074 kites and 3105 kite flying string rolls were recovered during the period, he added.

He said, on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal and City Police Officer Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, strict action is being taken against the ban violators. Now it has been decided that FIRs would also be registered against heads of the families whose children to be found violating the ban or their rooftops to be used for kite flying.

The DC has directed the authorities to conduct regular operations against the ban violators and also launch an awareness campaign to acquaint the citizens about risks involved in kite flying.

He informed police recovered over 6000 kites and 100 kite flying string rolls on Friday.