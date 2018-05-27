Citizens rush to ready-made garment shops in preparation of Eid

The number of citizens living across the country are rushing towards shopping malls and markets in preparation for the upcoming lavish festival of eid, an increase in the sale of ready-made garments has been witnessed as these outlets also offering hefty discounts on ready made garments.

A report aired by a private news channel said, Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the main religious festivals of the Muslims comes ahead, it becomes mandatory for every person to shop so customers prefer ready-made garments over unstitched clothes due to their reasonable prices and durability.

Ready-made clothes also save time as people do not have to venture out in the scorching heat in Ramadan to have them stitched.

With the largest festival drawing ever-nearer, shoppers are coming various markets and browsing through the latest outfit designs, a customer Ali Musa said.

The owner of an outfit shop said all the shopping centres have now started their late night sittings after the passage of first Ashra (ten-days) of Ramadan and more and more customers with kids are coming to his shop to buy dresses for their children as a priority.

Usama Ali an owner of an outlet said they have a wide array of accessories to fit people of all ages specially for kids. Nowadays Children’s items are in a great demand, because every family, whatever is its economic position, prefers to buy something for their young ones, he added.

Zeeshan Ahmad said he came all the way from Peshawar to purchase ready-made kurtas for Eid because not a single tailor was ready to stitch my clothes in my village as he just arrived home from Saudi Arabia” he said.

“I can buy a ready-made kurta for Rs1,800 whereas unstitched clothes cost as much as Rs2,500.”

The sale of ready-made garments has been increasing with the start of Ramadan.

This is because tailors stop booking further orders to stitch the cloths due to excessive workload, he added. Traders said the sale of ready-made garments increases by 50 to 90% in last weeks of Ramadan. Many garment outlets have displayed various ready-made clothes on sale ahead of Eid in order to sell out stocks, a working girl Javeria Saud said.

Severe rush of customers was witnessed on shops with such discounts, she added.

Many customers, on the other hand, to avoid the long frustrating traffic jam and flooding crowd in shopping malls and markets, prefer online shopping.

Haniyyah, a college student, said, “It has become really easy to shop online. I ordered two dresses yesterday, by choosing them from a facebook page and today I received the delivery at my door step.”—APP

