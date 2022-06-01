Citizens question ECP over changes in polling stations

Social media has been rife with complaints that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has changed voter registration data of several citizens without informing them, with most claiming that their polling stations have been moved by the election watchdog to inconvenient locations much farther than their previous allocations.

These complaints, which also include some by those who claim their votes had been cancelled by the commission after it wrongly registered them as having died, started pouring in after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf asked citizens to confirm their voter registration information with the ECP by messaging their Identity Card (CNIC) numbers to 8300.

Since then, dozens of Twitter users have posted screenshots of updates made to their polling stations, which have been changed from the ones allocated during the 2018 general election, and in some cases have been moved quite far away from their areas of residence.